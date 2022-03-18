May not be able to cover two-third of Honours course with diluted hours: Delhi University teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University preparing syllabi for the Four-Year Undergraduate Course (FYUP) framework of 176 credits, the teachers issued a statement on Thursday stating that they are horrified to note that their colleagues may not be able to cover two-third of the course content with number of hours of study reduced.

The current system comprises a three-year choice-based credit system of 148 credits. The academic council of the Delhi University had approved the new curriculum of 176 credits in February this year, following which the proposal had gone to the executive council.

The teachers however continued to raise issues against the framework complaining about workload reduction. Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor, Miranda House and former executive council member, said, "Spending three semesters on modules which will be common to all students is an extremely faulty idea and was one of the major reasons for students to rally against the FYUP model at DU imposed in 2013."

She said, "After schooling, which ends with intense study of certain subjects of choice only, wasting time of students in higher education through diluted common modules for all streams diffuses the attention of students. Common modules for all mean that these will be not even of the level of class XI and XII. As a result, FYUP means that the cost of education and years to earn a full UG degree will go up while there is no gain in learning and in depth engagement with subjects."

She highlighted that to allow students to directly enroll in PhD after such a FYUP will mean a big dilution of higher education. The current three-year UG + two-year PG is more robust and rigorous than the framework imposed by NEP 2020, she said.