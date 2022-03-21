BJP leaders, farmers seek agriculture subsidies; protest near CM Kejriwal's residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders along with party MPs, MLAs and the party’s farmers’ wing on Sunday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding subsidy on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, an official said.

Delhi MP and Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi said she will take up farmers’ issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the farmers sitting on protest, Lekhi said it is “shameful” that farmers are protesting to get the status of a farmer in the city.

The protest was held under the banner of Delhi BJP’s Kisan Morcha. “We will take up their cause before the Centre because there is need for a change in Delhi now. Had there been no MCD schools or dispensaries in every ward, the situation of Kejriwal’s so-called health or education model would have been worse,” said Lekhi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party will take this farmers’ protest to every house in the villages of the national capital. “Some of the farmers’ land in Delhi is under dirty water for years and nothing has been done to clear that and make it of use again for them,” said Gupta.