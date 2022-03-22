Delhi city’s power demand may break record this summer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s peak power demand may cross the 8,000 MW mark for the first time ever this summer, as the mercury is likely to climb up further, said the power discoms. While last year the peak demand was 7323 MW, the all-time peak demand was recorded in 2019 clocking 7,409 MW.

During the summers of 2020, it clocked to 6,314 MW. This summer the all-time record of 2019 is likely to be broken, sources said. So far this March, Delhi’s peak power demand has clocked 4095 MW till March 21.

According to Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) officials, the discoms — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) — are geared-up to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 18 million residents in the city.

“These arrangements include long term PPAs and banking arrangements with other states including Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. The discoms will get up to 690 MW (BRPL 440 MW, BYPL 250 MW) of power through banking arrangements,” said a senior BSES official.

Also, officials said that with the rising demand, green power will play an important role in ensuring reliable power during summer in areas under BSES jurisdiction. Besides projects with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), the power distributor is also being helped with roof-top solar installed on the roofs which provide 126MW.

“Adding to these efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques, which use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help the discom accurately forecast the power demand,” the official said. Delhi’s peak power demand had breached the 7,000 MW mark for the first time — peaking at 7016 MW in 2018.