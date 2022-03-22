STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hybrid cruiser; luxury SUV Lexus NX350h

Lexus has launched the top-of-the-line F-Sport along with two other variants of the new NX350h in India

Published: 22nd March 2022

By vikram gour 
Express News Service

The Lexus NX350h replaces the NX300h that was sold in India, till recently. Apart from the new powertrain, this luxury SUV sports a sharper design language that includes the single-piece headlamps, a massive front ‘spindle’ grille, new bumpers, a larger bonnet, and you also get a neat looking light bar at the back that connects the LED tail lamps.

The cabin carries that typical Lexus luxury feel and the layout ensures there is ample room on board for five adults. The NX350h gets a neat 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a digital instrument cluster. The top-end variant benefits from a 360-degree parking camera, auto headlamps and wipers, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless mobile charging, 64 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats and electrically folding rear seats. 

Powering the Lexus NX350h is a 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with a set of electric motors (one on each axle). The combined output of the hybrid drive system is 243hp and it is paired with a 6-step CVT transmission. When it comes to safety, Lexus has never disappointed. The NX350h gets ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, front and rear parking sensors, and has been built tough to ensure the occupants stay safe in case of a mishap.

Set to go up against the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Lexus NX350h has been priced at Rs 64.90 lakh (Exquisite variant), Rs 69.50 lakh (Luxury) and Rs 71.60 lakh for the F-Sport.

