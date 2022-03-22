STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court directs Faridabad corporation to work with Railways 

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Railways, told the bench that formal orders under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants)

Published: 22nd March 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the commissioner of Faridabad municipal corporation and other authorities to ensure that ‘full cooperation’ is extended to the Railways in executing the order passed for removal of encroachment from the Railways property.

The apex court passed the order after the Railways said that in Faridabad there is encroachment by around 600 people and though they have passed orders of eviction under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, the local administration is not cooperating.

“We direct the Commissioner of Faridabad corporation, superintendent of police and the collector to ensure that full cooperation is extended to the officers of Railways, wanting to execute the orders passed for removal of the unauthorised structures,” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka said.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Railways, told the bench that formal orders under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act have been passed in respect of encroachment on the Railways property but its execution is being delayed because of the non-cooperation by the authorities.

“In Faridabad, there is an encroachment by about 600 people. We have passed orders of eviction. However, the local administration is not cooperating. As a result,  we are unable to execute the eviction,” Nataraj told the bench.

The ASG said the local administration has to cooperate by appointing duty magistrates and police assistance have to be given for execution of the order.

