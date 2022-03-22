STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trial run for Delhi ashram underpass begins today 

Tests to be conducted in one of the carriageways; 750-metre stretch set to open for the public this week

The under-construction Ashram underpass stretch | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ashram underpass which was slated to open on March 22 will be opened for a trial run on Tuesday on one carriageway. According to official sources, they are also trying to open the second carriageway which will help ease out traffic to some extent.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had carried out an inspection of the underpass and announced that it would be opened for the public on March 22. This comes after a delay of over a year during which it missed nearly eight deadlines. The 750-meter-long underpass at the perennially clogged Ashram crossing in Delhi is set to open to the public this week, a move that will benefit lakhs of commuters. 

The PWD has finalised the construction work of the underpass. “The construction work has almost been completed. Only some finishing touches are being given. We hope to open it next week on the given date,” a government official said. 

The foundation stone for the underpass was laid by CM Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019, and it was to be completed in a year but work got delayed several times due to various reasons.  The officials said they are yet to get a schedule for its inauguration ceremony from the government.

An official said shed work on ramps of the underpass is underway and footpaths along the road of the underpass are also to be done. It can be done even after the facility is opened, he said. Sisodia, who holds the PWD portfolio, said the opening of the underpass will benefit lakhs of people daily. 

Ashram Chowk is an important link between central and south Delhi and also with Faridabad. The junction connects Mathura Road and Ring Road (linking Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover). Once opened, the commuters travelling to and from ITO and other parts of central Delhi will have a smooth ride through the busy Ashram crossing.

December 24, 2019:  Foundation stone laid by 
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Deadline 1 year
Deadline extended to March, 2021
Extended to: June, then September and December 
Final deadline: March, 2022

