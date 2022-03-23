Anganwadi workers slam BJP over ‘unfair’ law

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Tuesday slammed Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta for “shedding crocodile tears” over the imposition of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on the strike of Anganwadi workers and over the termination of 991 of them.

The union was addressing a press conference and said that while the act has been imposed by the Lieutenant Governor, BJP is now doing the pretentious posturing of requesting the L-G for the removal of the ESMA.

The anganwadi workers are not going to fall into the trap of this posturing. The Union president Shivani Kaul asked why Gupta does not clearly tell the truth.

“On March 8, the top leaders of the BJP and the AAP had a meeting at the Lt Governor’s residence in which they together decided to impose a black law such as the ESMA on the 38-day-long historic strike of the workers,” said Kaul.

Kaul said that a petition has been filed by the union in the High Court against the imposition of the ESMA, and legal notices to the Chief Minister and the L-G have also been sent.

“At the same time, the trial is going on in the court against the illegal termination of 991 anganwadi workers, and we sincerely hope that the court will quash these illegal terminations by giving a fair verdict and do justice to the aggrieved workers,” she added.

‘Not going to fall for BJP’s posturing’

