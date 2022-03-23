STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Announce poll dates, demands AAP 

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that this is just a tactic to delay the elections by six months to one year.

Published: 23rd March 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters during a recent protest against the delay in announcement of MCD election dates . ( Photo | EPS)

AAP supporters during a recent protest against the delay in announcement of MCD election dates . ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP for delaying the civic polls and challenged BJP to announce the polls on the day.AAP leaders asserted that the municipal corporation unification is nothing more than an excuse for delaying elections. 

Senior AAP Leader and MLA Atishi said, “PM Narendra Modi feels scared of CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP ever since he saw the Punjab result. BJP claims to be the biggest political party but is running away from a small municipal election. If the trifurcation was causing problems in running the corporation, why did the BJP not unify it during its 15-year rule?” 

Meanwhile, drawing parallels between the municipal corporation and the Delhi Government Atishi said, “As far as election announcement and unification is concerned, they are not related at all. There’s no substance behind the forced delays. Unification can take place as and when deemed fit. It is as simple as placing all the councillors and officers under one roof and giving them the tag of a unified corporation.”

She further dissected the BJP’s logic behind the unification. “The last time an election was delayed in this country was when the emergency was imposed upon us. It was when Indira Ji feared defeat and the BJP is only walking in her footsteps,” she said.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that this is just a tactic to delay the elections by six months to one year. “If this bill is passed, then also nothing will change in particular and we will still win with a huge majority,” he said.

He also said that the party will soon launch a door-to-door campaign and will give a referendum to the people of Delhi in order to press the centre to allow the civic polls to be held.

AAP’s Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that the party will announce its plan of action against BJP once the corporation unification bill becomes public. The BJP should “give up” its efforts to keep municipal elections on hold as it would not change its fate, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Polls Elections Voting Narendra Modi CM Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp