BJP MP Gautam Gambhir announces to set up libraries named after Bhagat Singh

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a tribute to Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day, BJP MP from east Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday announced to open five public libraries in his constituency.

The facilities named after the revolutionary leader-- Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library--will have seating capacity for 50 people. According to MP office, under the first phase five libraries will come up Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar for which preparations have been completed.

"These libraries will have a seating arrangement of 50 people at a time. Besides daily newspapers, books on patriots who participated in India’s freedom struggle will be part of the special section of the library. Also books related to the rulers of India will also be kept so that their history can be known. Books on varied subjects such as science and current affairs will also be available," said Gambhir's office.

This library will operate for 12 hours everyday from 8 am to 8 pm. It will also have computer and Wi-Fi facility so that children from economically weaker section can do school assignments.

Speaking about his initiative, Gambhir said that as elected representative of East Delhi, I had promised to bring 360 degree transformational change in my constituency.

"After setting up a network of community kitchens (Jan Rasoi), redevelopment of Yamuna Sports Complex, reducing the height of Ghazipur landfill and setting up smog towers to reduce pollution, I am proud to announce the launch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library in East Delhi. It is named after my idol Shaheed Bhagat Singh because he made knowledge and education a weapon to bring down the colonial British empire," said the MP.

Gambhir added that his (Bhagat Singh's) words still resonate with the youth and this is all because he was a voracious reader and an even better orator.

Attacking the Delhi Government facing criticism for a new liquor policy, Gambhir said that his aim is to stop liquor menace and make sure that young adults of Delhi move towards knowledge and not alcohol or drugs.

"The vision behind this initiative (opening libraries) is to provide access to world class libraries with computers for young adults who face shortage of resources. It will also provide safe spaces for girls to study. Apart from providing books and computers, the libraries will also focus on life skills and will serve as centres for several awareness programs. Delhi Government wants the youth of the capital to become addicts by opening more liquor shops and providing alcohol at low prices," said cricketer turned politician.