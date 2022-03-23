STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly: BJP MLAs interrupt Lt Governor's address, demand tax-free 'The Kashmir Files'

He said that it was happening for the first time in his tenure as a Speaker in last seven years that the L-G's address has been interrupted by legislators.

Published: 23rd March 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP legislators on Wednesday interrupted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address in the Delhi Assembly on the beginning of the Budget Session, demanding "The Kashmir Files" movie be made tax-free here.

As soon as the L-G began his address, BJP MLAs started raising slogans to press their demand. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked BJP MLAs to stop sloganeering. He said that it was happening for the first time in his tenure as a Speaker in last seven years that the L-G's address has been interrupted by legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the development and asked BJP MLAs to go to the Centre for the waiver of central GST on the movie. "If you want the film to be tax free then why are you fighting for SGST? Go to the Centre for waiver of CGST," Sisodia said in the Assembly.

After this, the BJP legislators calmed down and the L-G's address began. In his address, the L-G said Delhi's GDP went up by 50 percent since 2016-17. He also said Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4 percent households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Anil Baijal The Kashmir Files BJP Tax free
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp