RWAs want ‘performance audit’, bigger say for societies

NEW DELHI: Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the capital on Tuesday called for an audit of the performance of municipal departments – as well as for more involvement of civil societies in the unification process – following the Centre mulling a bill for the unification of the three municipal corporations of New Delhi.

In a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Ani Baijal on Monday, the United Resident Joint Action of Delhi (URJA) welcomed the announcement of unification of the three municipalities, but expressed concerns over the methodology “with which the process of unification of municipality is undergoing”.

URJA president Atul Goel said the municipal corporation was trifurcated in 2012 without any consultation from civil societies, including RWAs.

“There is no accountability in the municipal cooperations. We are short of funds and there is no trust in the bodies. MCDs’ performance should be audited to understand the problem and people should be apprised of the issues,” he said.

“URJA demands a ‘performance audit’ of the various departments of the municipal corporation along with the process of grants by state by the CAG before holding the municipal elections,” the URJA said in its letter.

HC asks if M-3 EVMs can be used in civic polls

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Election Commission to inform whether VVPAT system can be used only with M-3 EVMs and if they can be made available to State Election Commission for conducting the municipal elections. The court asked the counsel for EC to seek instructions on the issue and also asked its officers to be present before it on March 24 for assisting it.