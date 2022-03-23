STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swords crossed over corporation unification

BJP welcomes move saying this will resolve financial crisis, AAP retorts it’s nothing but a ploy to delay elections.

Published: 23rd March 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the municipal corporations have moved a step closer to reunification with the Union cabinet approving the bill for the same on Tuesday, political parties in the opposition said that unification is just a “tactic”, but the Centre must allow elections to take place in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta welcoming the move said that the approval has set the tone for the bill to be introduced in the Parliament and become a law, which will help bring in reforms in the civic bodies. “It will be a great move to help resolve the financial crisis in the corporations and provide better civic amenities in terms of schools, hospitals, parks and clean lanes,” he said.

Party leaders in the state unit said that the bill is likely to be brought in the Parliament “over the next two to three days”. “Once the bill is passed, it will take a day or two for issuing notification. The process of unification is much simpler than trifurcation. All resources need to be merged together to bring in the much-required reforms,” said a senior party member.

Reacting sharply on the development, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the unification could have been done long back and that it is simply a “ploy” to delay the pending elections to the corporations. The Delhi Congress unit too said that this was “just a tactic to delay MCD elections and is against the principles of democracy”.

While former councillors and mayors, who were part of the unified MCD, said it’s a “welcome” move, as they had opposed the trifurcation even in 2012, this alone cannot bail out the civic bodies from their current financial crisis.

BJP leader and former South Delhi mayor Subhash Arya, who has served as a leader of the House and as an opposition leader during the period of the unified MCD said, “It will help cut down on administrative expenditure and bring the powers under one mayor. In the erstwhile MCD, the mayor used to wield a lot of powers including being the first one to receive foreign dignitaries. The reforms must include according to more powers to the mayor,” said Arya, 77.

Former BJP councillor and chairman of works committee in unified MCD Jagdish Mamgain, said that firstly corporation needs to be brought at par financially to carry out civic services and a clear backlog of payments to its staff and retirees. 

