‘Display Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits in BJP offices’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid tribute to freedom martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He appealed to the BJP to display the portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Ambedkar in their offices instead of any party leaders or ministers.

“The youth of the country has drawn a great deal of inspiration from his life and his ideals over the past 100 years. However, it pains me to witness that the dreams for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life, have not come true even 75 years after India gained its independence. Not a single state or central government attempted to work for the welfare of the common public. Merely petty politics has taken place in the name of governance, irrespective of whichever party has held power,” the chief minister said.

He continued, “The AAP regime in Delhi became the first which began the process of fulfilling the dream which was envisioned by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, and we are consistently following the path laid down by their ideals. I am beyond thrilled that the Delhi government, along with the newly formed Punjab Government has taken the crucial decision of solely displaying portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and not any party leaders or ministers.”

“The world watched as the Punjab CM, instead of a lavish oath taking ceremony, chose to pay his respects along with the new cabinet by going to Bhagat Singh’s birthplace for officiation,” he said.