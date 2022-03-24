Guleria’s tenure as AIIMS chief extended by 3 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr Randeep Guleria’s tenure as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director has been extended for the next three months, said an office memorandum issued by the institute’s administration office.

“He will complete his tenure on 24.03.2022. AIIMS president is pleased to extend his tenure w.e.f. March 25, 2022 by three months or by the time a new director is appointed, whichever is earlier,” the letter said.

Other terms and conditions about the appointment would be in accordance with the rules of the institute, it added.

Guleria was appointed as the director of AIIMS, New Delhi, for a term of five years on March 28, 2017, and his current term was scheduled to end on March 24. However, according to sources, the senior most doctor should have been given the charge as this decision is not as per the AIIMS rules.

“The extension of Dr Guleria’s appointment is contradictory to the rules and regulations of AIIMS. Ideally, it should have been the senior most doctor who should have got the responsibility till the time a new director is appointed,” said a source.

Guleria is the only director to have completed the five-year term till date. The four-member search-cum-selection committee comprising Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government K Vijay Raghavan and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh held a meeting on Tuesday. Thirty-two candidates are in contention for the post.

Of the 32, there are 12 doctors of the hospital who have applied for the post, including Rajesh Malhotra, the head of the orthopaedics department.