Hold MCD polls immediately, AAP will leave politics if BJP wins: Arvind Kejriwal

In appeal to Prime Minister Modi, Kejriwal says democracy, Constitution must be protected

Published: 24th March 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday challenged the BJP to hold the MCD elections immediately and said that the AAP will leave politics if the saffron party would win. “If the civic polls are deferred in this manner then there will be no point to this democracy. The public will become voiceless,” said the AAP chief while addressing media at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises.

He said that the BJP claims to be the largest political party globally but runs away from a municipal election in fear of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi chief minister stated, “BJP first coerced the State Election Commission to defer elections and is now on track to delay them for months through an amendment. If elections get cancelled like this will there be any point left to this democracy?

Will it not make the public feel voiceless and suppressed? BJP’s shameless act of deferring elections is downright disrespectful of the sacrifice our martyrs made for this country as well as its constitution. Is the Election Commission so fickle that the BJP can make it defer elections in the name of unification of MCDs.”

“Appeal to the PM with folded hands — there may not be a Modi Ji or a Kejriwal left tomorrow; leaders like you and I don’t matter; this country, its constitution and democracy matters and they must be protected. BJP is headed towards a humiliating defeat in the MCD elections,” he said.

He said, “Gujarat elections are up next. Will they now write to the Central Election Commission asking them to defer Gujarat elections arguing that they want to merge the state with Maharashtra? When the BJP realises they will lose the Lok Sabha elections, will they tell the EC that they want to establish a presidential system so elections can’t take place?”

Comments

