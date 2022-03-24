Delhi: Lab to diagnose kids’urological diseases at Lok Nayak Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday installed a state-of-the-art Urodynamics lab, the first of its kind at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital. The machine will be used for diagnosing and treating urological conditions in children up to 12 years of age.

Urologic diseases are related to the filtering and carrying of urine out of the body. The facility will help the doctors in detecting the conditions at an early stage which can prevent serious complications later in life.

The system can be used to diagnose and treat other gastrointestinal diseases as well.

Jain said, “Diagnosis and treatment of such diseases at an early stage not only saves the money but also increases the chances of survival. On the other hand, if diagnosed late, it leads to many serious health conditions.”

According to Lok Nayak Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar, Urodynamic lab is the first in any government hospital of Delhi. “Video-Urodynamic system is a machinery required to perform urodynamic testing with precision. It has advanced equipment for studying urinary bladder dynamics and is essential for helping children with urological diseases,” he added.

According to the doctors, urological anomalies take up a major share of the volume of pediatric surgical cases. Hence, this system helps in early detection of any such diseases, and in doing so can even prevent the need for renal transplants. It will benefit the common people.

The lab is also capable of taking real-time images of the abnormal physiology related to these conditions which will improve the diagnostic accuracy immensely. Apart from urological conditions, this versatile, mufti-faceted system can also be used to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as measuring pressures of anal canal and oesophagus.

Government to operationalise 7 new hospitals

New Delhi: The government will soon operationalise seven new hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 6,834, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. At present, the government has 37 hospitals operational across the city. “The government is all set to make a new record in the field of healthcare by opening up 7 new hospitals with a total capacity of 6834 new beds in the next few months,” he tweeted. The new hospitals will be Shalimar Bagh Hospital, Kirari Hospital, Sarita Vihar Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya, GTB Hospital, Raghubir Nagar Hospital and Sultanpuri Hospital.