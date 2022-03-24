Real time data on pollution from August 1, says Delhi CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government announced that real time data on pollution sources in the city will be available from August 1. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting with teams from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on the ambitious Real Time Source Apportionment System and pollution forecasting project.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the project and directed department officers to ensure that no loopholes are left in this system. Notably, a supersite will be established in Delhi by July end to identify actual sources of pollution in real time. Kejriwal said that real time identification of pollutants will significantly help in taking measures to curb pollution.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, DDC Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah and other officials were also present in the meeting. Professor Mukesh from IIT Kanpur said that a suitable location has been identified at Pandara Road in Central Delhi for the establishment of the supersite apparatus.

With its height being 3 meters, the supersite will be built about 9 to 14 meters above the ground. As part of this system, a mobile application will also be developed. Kejriwal was also apprised about the progress of the procurement process of equipment required such as the ‘real time ambient air analyser’ and ‘online particulate matter and ion analysis system’. A global procurement process for acquiring state-of-the-art

equipment is being ensured under the project.

The team also informed about the developments in the Air Pollution Forecasting System project. This system will provide accurate hourly, daily and weekly forecast data on air pollution in the city. Kejriwal said, “In Delhi, pollution remains in the ‘moderate category’ around October 9 every year.

After that, it starts increasing suddenly. Looking at NASA’s photos, it has been noticed that a large amount of stubble was burnt during that period. However, the figures say that only 5% of the national capital’s pollution can be blamed upon stubble.”

The city will become the first city to identify the real-time source of air pollution through its apportionment system. The project will help in identifying the factors responsible for the rise in air pollution at any given location in Delhi.

Based on these results, the government can take necessary steps to curb the specific sources of pollution. This will help in identifying and mitigating various factors causing pollution.