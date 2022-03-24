Rooting for a home-grown change

Vernika Awal By

Express News Service

To me, it feels like we skipped past spring—diving straight from a robust winter to what feels like sharp Delhi summers. Naturally, I never take to summers. But, for my friend Anita Tikoo, her excitement is unbound. This is the time every year when she sows her seeds to get them ready for harvest in a few months.

The catch—she does it all at home.

Known more popularly as ‘A Mad Tea Party’, Tikoo is among Delhi’s few home gardeners—a passion that she inherited from her father. In childhood days spent in the India Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus, she picked up the art of gardening. Since the past seven years, she has turned it into a productive hobby of growing all her vegetables in her home balcony.

Tikoo, to my surprise, is not the only person I know who has been into this practice. When I visited my friend and chef Kishi Arora’s home in Preet Vihar, I was amazed with the beautiful mini-farm and ecosystem that she had cultivated at home. There is a very interesting anecdote that she shared, too—two decades ago, her cravings for rajma-chawal in San Diego led her to planting seeds for fresh dhaniya. Her erstwhile landlord, a horticulturist, reduced her rent by half—in exchange for her helping him maintain his home garden. This sparked her love for having her own home garden—something she followed deftly after returning to Delhi in 2007.

For Tikoo, it was not a horticulturist who defined her self-produce—it was monkeys! In her early days of growing her own produce, anything she would grow would be destroyed by monkeys. Clearly, her practice had takers, just not the kind she thought of. Thus began her practice of growing seasonal greens, as well as things you otherwise wouldn’t find in the market—the Malabar spinach, for instance.

This has its own charm and adventure. When I told my Bengali friends about this, they were struck by how Tikoo’s growing pui shaak at home. This is not something you spot at your regular bazaar, which makes this humble spinach a bespoke one in Delhi. Who knew!

I can also see the emotional attachment to the food that these women feel. It is a very earthy practice—away from our usual days of living in virtual worlds. You get your hands dirty in practise, which automatically gets you more attached to what you eat. I experienced similar emotions too, when Arora cooked me a full, multi-course meal from just what she produces at home.

There was pride in what we ate. For that one hour under the Delhi winter sun, when Arora and I sat down to eat, I felt as if we made an actual difference to the world. This is not something that you get to feel every day.

Vernika Awal

is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’