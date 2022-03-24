STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unification won’t alter fate: Sisodia to BJP

Do not run away from the elections. If you have courage, let the elections be held),” Sisodia said in a message to the BJP.

Published: 24th March 2022

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Wednesday dared the BJP to let the Delhi civic polls be held, claiming that the merger of the three corporations will not change the saffron party’s fate as Delhiites have decided to root out its 17-year-long regime of “corruption”. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP to stop playing the “game” of unification of the three corporations, and face the election.  

He said the BJP’s crushing defeat is eminent if the polls are conducted as people of Delhi are fed up with the functioning of the civic bodies, under the saffron party, for the past 17 years due to “rampant corruption” and failure on various fronts. “You do not play this game of merger of the three municipal corporation into one. Do not run away from the elections. If you have courage, let the elections be held),” Sisodia said in a message to the BJP.

He asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of the Union government’s move to merge the three corporations in the city. “Be it one civic body or three, it does not make any difference. People of Delhi are fed up with the functioning of the municipal corporation under the BJP and so are the corporation employees. All of them are waiting for the civic polls to ensure crushing defeat of the BJP,” the deputy cihef minister said. 

