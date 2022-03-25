10-day mega Independence festival at Red Fort begins on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 10-day cultural extravaganza — Bharat Bhagya Vidhata — at the 17th century Red Fort will begin on Friday. The highlight of the event, which is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav an ongoing initiative by the Union Ministry of Culture, is ‘Matrabhumi’, a grand sound and light show and projection will be made on the fortification wall of the fort.

The programme is jointly held by the ministry and Dalmia Bharat Limited, which has adopted the Fort under the Central government’s ‘Monument Mitra’ scheme. Other attractions will be performances by artistes, a ‘Bharat Gaurav’ exhibition, ‘Satrangi - Handicrafts and Textiles’ show, ‘Khelgaon – Kids Corner’, an ice skating rink, a segway and food stalls.

The Red Fort Festival, titled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promises a rich cultural treat to visitors and aims to promote heritage conservation and tourism, said the ministry. Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will inaugurate the festival on Friday at 10:00 am.

The Joint Secretary of the ministry Uma Nanduri said that the festival is to commemorate the heritage of the country and culture of every part of India will be depicted under Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism said that through the Adopt a Heritage initiative of the Government, the Red Fort has been revived to its old glory. She further said that Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will help everyone to appreciate the diversity of India.