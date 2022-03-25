Exam scrapped a boon for some, burden for others: Ukraine MBBS students 

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Medical universities in Ukraine cancelling the Krok 1 exam for third-year students and the Krok 2 exams for final-year students has kindled mixed feelings among the two categories of MBBS undergraduates. The decision was taken by the Ukrainian government on Monday.

Krok 2 is a mandatory state licensing examination without which the students cannot get their degrees.

According to Suraj Kumar Tiwari, a final-year student of Uzhorod National Medical University, Krok 2 is an important exam in the whole sixth year and students are happy with the decision.

“Now we will be given the degree without clearing the exam and will have to give 10 exams which are there in the final year,” he said. The students received intimation from their respective universities where they were informed that the first state of the single state qualification exam for third-year students will be postponed to the next academic year and the second state of the single state qualification exam for final-year students is not being held.

However, the third-year students are not happy with the decision as now they will have to wait for a year to reach the fourth year of the course. Vikas Raghav, a third-year student of Ternopil National Medical College, said it is a bad decision for third year students. “Entire year is wasted because of this. We cannot enter the fourth year without passing the Krok 1st exam. Now, we will have to wait for another year, which will elongate time to clear MBBS,” he said.

Meanwhile, the universities have also requested different countries to let their students do volunteer work in their local medical colleges and obtain knowledge of certain medical procedures. This comes amid the ongoing war with Russia due to which around 20,000 MBBS students from various Indian cities had to shift to bordering countries from where the Indian government evacuated them. Almost all the students who have come back to India are taking online classes. However, many of them have not been able to as their colleges are located in cities affected badly by the war.

