STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Exam scrapped a boon for some, burden for others: Ukraine MBBS students 

Final-year MBBS students welcome decision of Ukrainian government, third-year students unhappy because their wait gets longer

Published: 25th March 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Students and parents under the banner of the Parents Association of Ukraine MBBS Students gather at Jantar Mantar on Thursday to appreciate the efforts of the government in bringing back students from

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Medical universities in Ukraine cancelling the Krok 1 exam for third-year students and the Krok 2 exams for final-year students has kindled mixed feelings among the two categories of MBBS undergraduates. The decision was taken by the Ukrainian government on Monday.

Krok 2 is a mandatory state licensing examination without which the students cannot get their degrees.
According to Suraj Kumar Tiwari,  a final-year student of Uzhorod National Medical University, Krok 2 is an important exam in the whole sixth year and students are happy with the decision. 

“Now we will be given the degree without clearing the exam and will have to give 10 exams which are there in the final year,” he said. The students received intimation from their respective universities where they were informed that the first state of the single state qualification exam for third-year students will be postponed to the next academic year and the second state of the single state qualification exam for final-year students is not being held. 

However, the third-year students are not happy with the decision as now they will have to wait for a year to reach the fourth year of the course.  Vikas Raghav, a third-year student of Ternopil National Medical College, said it is a bad decision for third year students. “Entire year is wasted because of this. We cannot enter the fourth year without passing the Krok 1st exam. Now, we will have to wait for another year, which will elongate time to clear MBBS,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the universities have also requested different countries to let their students do volunteer work in their local medical colleges and obtain knowledge of certain medical procedures.  This comes amid the ongoing war with Russia due to which around 20,000 MBBS students from various Indian cities had to shift to bordering countries from where the Indian government evacuated them. Almost all the students who have come back to India are taking online classes. However, many of them have not been able to as their colleges are located in cities affected badly by the war.  

Decision attracts mixed response

Final-year students a relieved lot
FInal-year students say they may now be given MBBS degrees without clearing the Krok 2 exam
Krok 2 out of the way, they will only have to appear in 10 remaining exams in the final year
Students expressed positive feelings and were relieved that the crucial exam has been cancelled

Wary of cancellation, those in 3rd year 
Students in the third year say they cannot enter the fourth year without passing Krok 1 exam
Say they will have to wait for another year, which will elongate time to clear MBBS
Will have to wait for another year to reach the fourth year of MBBS, students say

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exam Ukraine Krok MBBS
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp