STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MLAs will change but work will continue, says RS-bound Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday resigned as a member of the Delhi Assembly, days after he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Chandigarh. 

Published: 25th March 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday resigned as a member of the Delhi Assembly, days after he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Chandigarh.  Chadha, MLA from Rajendra Nagar and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson, is one of the five AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha. All five have been elected unopposed. Chadha, 33, will be the youngest Rajya Sabha member.   

During the Assembly’s budget session on Thursday, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel praised Chadha for the work he has done. Chadha, talking about his tenure as MLA during the session, said, “Be it during the Covid-19 pandemic when relief work was being carried out or getting water pipelines installed, all the residents of our constituency are thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for getting them the basic amenities. I want to assure them that the MLA will change but the work will continue. I will always respect the honour that they bestowed on me. I am thankful to all the residents. This younger brother and son of yours will always be there for you.” 

He thanked Kejriwal for nominating him for Rajya Sabha. “It’s only in AAP that ordinary, middle class people get such huge opportunities. It is Kejriwal’s model under which a person’s dedication is honoured. We are students of the Kejriwal school of politics. He has chosen a different stream for me. I will miss this House.”  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Chadha will be Delhi’s and the country’s voice in Rajya Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA Chadha Delhi Assembly Rajya Sabha Kejriwal
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp