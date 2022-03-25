MLAs will change but work will continue, says RS-bound Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday resigned as a member of the Delhi Assembly, days after he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Chandigarh. Chadha, MLA from Rajendra Nagar and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson, is one of the five AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha. All five have been elected unopposed. Chadha, 33, will be the youngest Rajya Sabha member.

During the Assembly’s budget session on Thursday, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel praised Chadha for the work he has done. Chadha, talking about his tenure as MLA during the session, said, “Be it during the Covid-19 pandemic when relief work was being carried out or getting water pipelines installed, all the residents of our constituency are thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for getting them the basic amenities. I want to assure them that the MLA will change but the work will continue. I will always respect the honour that they bestowed on me. I am thankful to all the residents. This younger brother and son of yours will always be there for you.”

He thanked Kejriwal for nominating him for Rajya Sabha. “It’s only in AAP that ordinary, middle class people get such huge opportunities. It is Kejriwal’s model under which a person’s dedication is honoured. We are students of the Kejriwal school of politics. He has chosen a different stream for me. I will miss this House.” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Chadha will be Delhi’s and the country’s voice in Rajya Sabha.