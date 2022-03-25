STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SFI in Delhi University steps up demand for hostels

They are at the bearing brunt of high prices of alternate accommodation facilities and are often harassed by brokers and landlords who demand an exorbitant amount of rent.

Activists protest with placards at Delhi University on Thursday | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) held a protest on Wednesday at the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor’s Office demanding more hostels for students of all colleges that come under the institution.

Besides the protest, a delegation of four SFI members went to meet the Vice-Chancellor but he reportedly refused to meet the delegation following which the students submitted a memorandum to the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) focusing on its policy of ‘One Year, One Hostel’ to the authorities of the institution.

According to one of the SFI members, “Outstation students, particularly those who belong to economically and socially weaker classes, have been adversely affected by the lack of adequate and affordable hostels. They are at the bearing brunt of high prices of alternate accommodation facilities and are often harassed by brokers and landlords who demand an exorbitant amount of rent.

The lack of affordable options often curtails them from pursuing their higher education at a premier government educational institute like Delhi University, thus depriving them of their fundamental right of education,” said one of the SFI members.

“Many end up taking loans to cover the cost of living in a metropolitan city like Delhi which adds to their burden.  We have seen an institutional murder by the administration in the case of LSR’s student Aishwarya Reddy due to exclusionary policies like these. It is high time that the Delhi University administration takes the opening of more hostels as a key priority and works actively to make education both accessible and inclusive to all,” he said.

Unnimaya, convenor of the outfit, stated, “We demand the Delhi University authorities to consider the concerns of students and take immediate action on this issue.”

