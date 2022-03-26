Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia ticks most boxes in report card of city budget

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented a report card of the AAP government while tabling the ‘Outcome Budget’ for 2021-22. Sisodia showed how the projects under various departments, including education, health and urban development were ‘on track’ and ‘off track’.

He presented the fifth consecutive status report of the government in the Delhi Assembly on the progress and achievements of schemes and projects up to December 2021 under the ‘Outcome Budget.’

While highlighting the achievements, Sisodia took a jibe at the BJP government, calling it a ‘jumla party’ and ‘poster party.’ The ‘Outcome Budget’ was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool for linking the budget with outcomes to break down the performance of each major scheme and programme of the government keeping in mind the citizens’ perspective.

The report said the ‘Outcome Budget’ for 2021-22 showed that out of 60 critical indicators of the Directorate of Education, 72% were on track. The highlights of the directorate were the increased enrolment in the government schools, which reached a new high to 17.79 lakh students in 2021-22 and addition of 13,181 new classrooms which were made functional by the government in February 2022.

Sisodia said, “We managed to establish a Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) which started functioning with 30 government schools. The DBSE also tied up with the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum to work on a world class assessment system.”

During 2021-22, 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence were set up and added that, “In total, there will be 31 such schools having 4,800 seats availablity.” The Desh ke Mentor programme aimed at providing guidance to the students from classes 9th to 12th for their overall development. Under this programme, 50,000 mentors from across the country mentored 1 lakh students. The report stated that the construction work of 371 projects under the Sadak Yojana was completed despite the Covid-19 outbreak.