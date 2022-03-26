IIT Delhi team blames raw material for building collapse at Gurugram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi team conducting a structural audit of a Gurugram residential complex where two people died as a building partially collapsed found the structures aging faster than expected and questioned the quality of material used.

The team has recommended procedures for a systematic structural analysis. It said there was significant corrosion in the steel reinforcement in Tower G of the complex. “There is a possibility of issue related to construction quality. Each of these possibilities needs to be investigated through a detailed survey and assessment on-and-off the site, and analysis programme,” the team said in a report.

It also read, “Since the repair work that was in progress could also have had a role to play in the collapses, it is requested that the detailed repair procedure being followed in the buildings be informed in writing to the committee.”