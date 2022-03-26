STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

IIT Delhi team blames raw material for building collapse at Gurugram

The team has recommended procedures for a systematic structural analysis. It said there was significant corrosion in the steel reinforcement in Tower G of the complex.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi team conducting a structural audit of a Gurugram residential complex where two people died as a building partially collapsed found the structures aging faster than expected and questioned the quality of material used.

The team has recommended procedures for a systematic structural analysis. It said there was significant corrosion in the steel reinforcement in Tower G of the complex. “There is a possibility of issue related to construction quality. Each of these possibilities needs to be investigated through a detailed survey and assessment on-and-off the site, and analysis programme,” the team said in a report. 

It also read, “Since the repair work that was in progress could also have had a role to play in the collapses, it is requested that the detailed repair procedure being followed in the buildings be informed in writing to the committee.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Delhi Building Structure Collapse Survey
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp