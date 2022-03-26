National Capital Region states sign deal to ensure hassle free travel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To facilitate seamless movement of passenger vehicles in the national capital region (NCR), Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have signed a fresh Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreements (CRCTA).

The agreement provides for countersigning of permits, licenses for motor cabs and auto-rickshaw registered in NCR and single point taxation for public vehicles of state transport undertaking inter-city buses.

“The government of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have signed a CRCTA covering both contract and stage carriage since deal of Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement was coming to an end,” said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

One of the policy proposals of the Regional Plan-2021 is unrestricted movement of buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws within NCR region. Implementation of this policy is important to facilitate general public to commute between Delhi and the rest of NCR seamlessly, added the ministry.

The agreement will further ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution. One of the key highlights of the agreement is that all public service vehicles (except those exempted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), will be mandatorily fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) along with emergency buttons to ensure safety.

“The new agreement provides for single-point taxation to state-owned transport bodies wherein road tax/passenger tax etc. will be payable only in one of the NCR state,” said the ministry. It added, “The move was taken to nudge passenger shift from private to public transport to contribute towards reduction in pollution in NCR.”

Agreement lays out ways to cure air

The agreement provides for countersigning of permits, licenses for motor cabs and auto rickshaw registered in NCR and single point taxation for public vehicles of state transport undertaking inter-city buses. One of the key highlights of the agreemnt is that all public service vehicles (except those exempted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), will be mandatorily fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) along with emergency buttons to ensure safety for the citizens. The agreement will further ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution in the city.