Skills of a skull-head

Hollow Knight’ is a game about a tiny person with a skull for a head. The game art is cute. The music is comforting. In typical side-scrolling platformer style, we can walk around, talk to people, jump, and slash. ‘Hollow Knight’ is also the most difficult game I have ever played.

At the start, the game shows us a small sliver of both the story, and of the labyrinthian map of the game. As our skull-headed protagonist, we can now go anywhere. The only thing that stops us is the event of permadeath when our skull health exhausts. The map is largely unrestrictive—which means there really is nothing except our skills that stop us from progressing and attempting to uncover the story that surrounds this game. While it starts simple, the combat also evolves to include spells and combos—making the experience customisable. I have sadly, not mastered the art of combat yet.

However, I am now pursuing a different strategy. Somewhere during my hundred respawns, I am now playing the game almost rhythmically—tipping my skull and jumping over the bugs that I already know exist in the next room of the maze.

Arvind, who has played the game to completion more than once tells me: “It’s everything about the game—the sense of discovery when the map unravels, the sinister music, the balanced combat. This is a perfect game despite all the ‘bugs’”. Understandably, ‘Hollow Knight’ fans have been waiting for the sequel—’Silksong’. ‘Silksong’s’ existence has been teased for a few years. We are now five years to the date when the first game released, but the small group of developers from Team Cherry are yet to officially announce the release of the next game.

This column has successfully remained, as the Internet would call it, an “edgelord”—because at this point, I have evaded reviewing big-name games that released this February and March. My hope is that this works eventually, where new gamers use this column primarily to identify otherwise unheard-of indie games. 5/5 skulls to ‘Hollow Knight’. This game is currently available for the Switch, PlayStations, Xbox and PC.

