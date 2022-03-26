With rise in hospital beds, healthcare getting better: Delhi Deputy CM 

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Health Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the Outcome Budget of the government where he stated that the number of beds in Delhi government hospitals has increased from 10,000 to 13,844 in one year.

Officials said three new hospitals were built in Burari with 800 beds, in Ambedkar Nagar with 600 beds and one in Dwarka with the capacity of 1,500 beds. “The rest of the hospitals were remodeled and the bed capacity increased,” the official added.

Presenting the Outcome Budget, Sisodia said while one was unsure about Covid-19 pandemic’s future risks, the government has prepared itself for any contingency. A number of oxygen and ICU beds have been added across the government hospitals. “From 3,865 oxygen beds we now have 9,243 beds and from 534 ICU beds we have 2,091 beds,” said the minister.

In every three months, he said, the officials took feedback from patients visiting the government hospitals. Before presenting the Outcome Budget, 2,200 patients were surveyed and 77% of them expressed overall satisfaction with hospital facilities.

Sisodia added that a feedback survey was also conducted in Mohalla Clinics and 85% of people surveyed said that they were able to meet the doctor in only 20 minutes. Meanwhile, over 2,800 victims of accident, burns and acid attack availed benefits of the free treatment scheme. Also around 2 crore patients availed health care services in 38 government hospitals from April 2021 and December.

It was also stated that important vital indicators such as the infant mortality rate, neonatal mortality rate, in respect of the city stand at lower levels in comparison to the all-India levels.