Spring clean your body, naturally

suparna trikha

Winters are gone and as the weather gets warmer, it is time to let go of our woollens and finally, allow the body to feel the air once again. Apart from waxing or exfoliating, the advancing summer months also call for spring cleaning one’s body and dust away the cobwebs. But how to bring that glow back to your skin that has been hidden for so many months? I think we need to pay attention to our neglected areas first; so knees, elbows, feet are some body parts to start with.

Hair removal and a clean feel is important so whether you use wax, a depilatory cream, an epilator, or simply shave… do it now. Covered skin during winter can make it dry and rough. So, the following mix will make sure your skin gets back its soft and supple state:

Avocado (mashed): 1

Oatmeal: 4tbsp

The juice of one lemon

Honey: 2tbsp

Milk: to make a paste

Mix the ingredients well and apply this paste to the knees, elbows, and feet. Leave this on for a minimum of 10 minutes, then scrub off. Not only will this slough off any dead skin but also smoothen and remove tan, revealing a spring-cleaned skin naturally!

I believe that we don’t look after our hands often. While a manicure, once in a while, will definitely benefit them, that is just not enough. Moisturise your hands with the following every alternate day:

Honey: 2tbsp

Glycerine: 1tsp

Milk: 1tsp

Massage well. Then take two lemon halves and a teaspoon of sugar. Dip the lemon in the sugar and scrub it gently onto the skin until the sugar has melted. This combination works like pure magic!

Honestly, the neck area is also a place that is hardly ever looked after. Besides scrubbing our necks while bathing, there is not much we do with it, and yet it holds our heads high as well as adorns some of the most expensive pieces of jewellery. The back of the neck is often quite dark and requires an occasional massage. Mix [skin] lightening oils such as coconut and almond, and massage the entire neck area with this oil mix for five to seven minutes daily.

For the darker parts around the neck, you can make the following scrub:

Crushed chiraunji: 2tsp

Almond powder: 2tsp

Lemon peel powder: 2tsp

Milk: to mix

Apply this and scrub off in five minutes.

A spring-cleaned neck always looks and feels better. To make sure it stays this way, a mask to help prevent fine lines, sagging skin, and wrinkles is a must. Take 2tsp China clay, 2tsp honey, 1 egg white, and a teaspoon of sandalwood powder, and mix in a bowl. Apply this paste on and behind the neck. Let it dry completely, wash off with cold water, and pat dry.

Ever thought of spring cleaning your back? Well, a flawless back is definitely a welcome sight rather than a neglected one, which can be quite an eye sore. Patchy dark backs are definitely a NO! Use a loofah while bathing with a sea salt scrub to help dislodge any dead dry skin. If you have a patchy back, pamper it with a relaxing seed and sandalwood oil followed with a natural scrub made from the following ingredients:

2tbsp orange peel

2tsbsp green moong dal powder

2tbsp rice powder

2tsp sea foam powder

1tsp whole wheat flour

1tsp fullers earth

Milk to make a smooth paste

Mix well and apply to the back area and leave until dry completely. Scrub off dry, get someone to help you do this as it can be quite cumbersome to do it yourself. This paste will not only help smoothen and lighten the skin but also dislodge any blackheads and whiteheads that may have appeared in the area.

Midriffs are neglected until they are seen, and spring cleaning the midriff is definitely important especially if you wear saris, tank tops, and similar attire. Check for cellulitis build-up in the area and massage with olive oil or cocoa butter. The navel also needs to be spring cleaned and the best way to do it is to use a soft cotton bud dipped into almond oil and gently wiped inside of the navel. You can use a sugar scrub to smoothen and clean the midriff by mixing the following:

5tbsp sugar

Quarter cup of almond oil

3 drops lavender essential oil

2 drops geranium oil

Mix well and scrub gently all over the skin and watch the miraculous effects…you will have a super smooth and glistening midriff in no time!

So get together your spring-cleaning tools, and nourish and pamper your body. Soften, smoothen, and shine this spring!

Suparna Trikha (Instagram @suparnatrikha) is a beauty and nature care expert