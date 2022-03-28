20 year old rescued from bonded work in Delhi

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old boy from Siliguri in West Bengal was rescued from Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh after he was found to be working as a bonded labourer for 14 months without any pay. Robin Rajput came to Delhi with the help of a friend who sold him to a family for Rs 25,000.

“I used to pluck tea leaves back in Siliguri but after the Covid-19 pandemic began, there was no work in my village. Vicky, a friend of mine who is from my village, said that I can come to Delhi where a man named Zakir will help me secure a job,” added Robin.

However, this did not turn out to be true and Zakir sold him for Rs 25,000 and escaped. Robin used to work for 16 hours but the family used to abuse him verbally and did not give him proper food. “When I asked for my salary they said that they will not give me anything.

When I tried to leave the place, they did not allow me to do so and said that Zakir needs to return their money and only then they will allow me to leave. However, one day when no one was around, I escaped and a friend helped me get in touch with an NGO who are now providing me shelter till the time I get my salary which I deserve,” said Robin.

Now Robin wants to go back to his village and resume the same job he was doing prior to the pandemic.

According to Nirmal Gorana, Convener of the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour, Robin was tricked into bonded labour and was brought from one state to another. It has been days but he has not been given the release certificate nor the salary from his employers.