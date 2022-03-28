STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

20 year old rescued from bonded work in Delhi

A 20-year-old boy from Siliguri in West Bengal was rescued from Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh after he was found to be working as a bonded labourer for 14 months without any pay. 

Published: 28th March 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Robin Rajput

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 20-year-old boy from Siliguri in West Bengal was rescued from Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh after he was found to be working as a bonded labourer for 14 months without any pay.  Robin Rajput came to Delhi with the help of a friend who sold him to a family for Rs 25,000. 

“I used to pluck tea leaves back in Siliguri but after the Covid-19 pandemic began, there was no work in my village. Vicky, a friend of mine who is from my village, said that I can come to Delhi where a man named Zakir will help me secure a job,” added Robin. 

 However, this did not turn out to be true and Zakir sold him for Rs 25,000 and escaped.  Robin used to work for 16 hours but the family used to abuse him verbally and did not give him proper food. “When I asked for my salary they said that they will not give me anything.

When I tried to leave the place, they did not allow me to do so and said that Zakir needs to return their money and only then they will allow me to leave. However, one day when no one was around, I escaped and a friend helped me get in touch with an NGO who are now providing me shelter till the time I get my salary which I deserve,” said Robin. 

 Now Robin wants to go back to his village and resume the same job he was doing prior to the pandemic. 
 According to Nirmal Gorana, Convener of the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour, Robin was tricked into bonded labour and was brought from one state to another.  It has been days but he has not been given the release certificate nor the salary from his employers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonded Labour
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp