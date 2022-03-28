STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admin building of RRTS getting ready

The NCRTC is implementing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. 

Construction of the administrative building of RRTS at Duhai depot nears completion in Ghaziabad | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The administrative building of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) at Duhai Depot is almost ready and it will house the main operational control centre, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Sunday.

The NCRTC is implementing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.  It has a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR. The NCRTC said that the administrative building will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, state-of-the-art labs, simulator rooms, and various equipment rooms.

The building is designed to have space for multiple sophisticated systems such as Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Lab, Platform Screen Door (PSD) Lab, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Lab, Telecom Lab etc.

It will also be equipped with a train simulator room, where information about the operations of the train and its system will be given to the trainees.Duhai Depot is part of the ‘priority section’ of RRTS that covers an area of 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad.                  

