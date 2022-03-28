STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 30 after three years

After remaining suspended for two consecutive years due to Covid-19, the annual Amarnath Yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir will begin on June 30 with Covid protocols.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra and others at AAP workers’ meet in Jaipur | Twitter

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After remaining suspended for two consecutive years due to Covid-19, the annual Amarnath Yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir will begin on June 30 with Covid protocols. The 43-day yatra will culminate on Rakhsha Bandhan, August 11.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SAAB) headed by its chairman and Jammu and Kashmir Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.  The online registration for the yatra will start on April 11. The yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes — the traditional Pahalgam track in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

It has been decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrims ceiling to 10,000, excluding yatris who would travel by helicopters. The board has also decided to extend free-of-cost battery car service for yatris at the 2.75-km Baltal-Domel stretch. The SASB will also enable live telecast of morning and evening aarti (prayers) for devotees across the globe.

L-G Sinha called on officials to be proactive and ensure elaborate arrangements for conducting a smooth yatra as a large number of devotees are expected. The government, he said, is introducing an RFID system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being. Sinha directed for sending special invites to akhada parishads and acharya parishads for facilitation of Sadhu and Sant Samaj.

It will be after three years that the Amarnath Yatra will take place this year. Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual yatra was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. It was also curtailed and called off mid-way in 2019 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K by the Centre on August 5 that year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Shri Amarnath Shrine Board
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp