College admissions poised for new turn

On March 22, 2022, the University Grants Commission entrusted the National Testing Agency with the responsibility of conducting a common undergraduate entrance tests for admissions to all Central Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The UGC also announced that this test will be called the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) and will act like a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities across the country, including the Delhi University and the Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital.

The announcement has received mixed response from the students, parents and academic experts across the country. While some of them feel that an NCERT syllabus-based entrance test will help secure a seat in one of the Central Universities, others feel that the nationwide entrance will put students from other boards at disadvantage. There are also worries that the common entrance test will shift the attention of students from preparing for the board exams.

As far as students of the national capital are concerned, many of them are relieved that the high cut-offs in the prestigious colleges of Delhi’s universities will be a thing of the past once the CUET is started. At present, students scoring even 99.99% are finding it difficult to get their subject of choice in the colleges in the national capital.

Minha, a Class 12 student of Delhi Public School pursuing medical stream, says CUET doesn’t mean she will stop studying for the board exam. “CUET doesn’t mean that we will stop studying for the boards because writing the test doesn’t necessarily ensure that one will get seat in a Central University. Also, many private universities still have the criteria of board-based admissions. So, I will continue to study for my boards,” she says. “The NCERT syllabus is a ladder to any test that you appear after Class 12, so if you have studied the syllabus hard, you will automatically do well in your CUET,” she says with confidence.

Some experts prefer to defer. DU Academic Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya says the CUET comes with certain complications. “Admission to undergraduate courses through CUET is very problematic as it does not take into consideration the Class 12 score of students. It is thus a total devaluation of the Class 12 studies and marks. Plus, it puts into extreme disadvantage the students who want to change

their stream.”

However, Abdullah, a Class 12 student of Don Bosco School, feels that CUET is a welcome change. “At least, this common entrance test will remove the insecurity of not scoring 99 per cent and above in the board exam and clearing the cut-off criteria in colleges. This will bring a change in the higher education system,” he says.

Farhan Asad, a student of the Andhra Education Society, pursuing non-medical stream says he is not worried about the new entrance exam. “I don’t think it is a matter of concern because the syllabus for my board exam and the CUET is the same. One thing which will change is the focus on scoring 100 per cent in board-exams,” he says.

Professor Nazim Hussain Jafri, Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia, says that they are still discussing the changes needed to be made in the admission procedure. “The committee meeting of all deans will be taking place on Monday to discuss what we need to do on this. If the government has taken this step, it would definitely have given a thought about it. But how do we need to introduce ourselves to this new system and how do we settle in this, we need to look into it because we have our own system of admission. The committee is taking care of it and they will take the call soon,” Professor Jafri says.

Meanwhile, the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools has written to the Union education minister stating the academic session 2021-22 had been extremely challenging and in this scenario, the introduction of CUET will add to the struggles of students. “It will be a pain for those students who don’t follow NCERT in schools and they will have to take tuitions,” the body has demanded, seeking 50:50 weightage for board exam and CUET score.

Single-window admission process

The National Testing Agency on March 26 issued public notice on conduct of Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to undergraduate programmes in 45 central universities. The application process will be open from April 2 to April 30. Registrations will be done at

https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Flexibility

A candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together. However, the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of 6th domain-specific subject chosen by the candidate, as applicable. So the maximum number of tests to be taken remains 9 only — 2 languages+6 domain-specific subjects+1 general test or 3 languages+5 domain-specific subjects+1 general test. The flexibility is being provided to help a candidate apply for many universities depending on their eligibility conditions

Section II offers 27 subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of 6

Section III comprises a general test

Level of questions

All questions will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG)

Number of attempts

If any university permits students of previous years of Class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET

Section I A: Language

There will be 13 language options. Any one of these languages may be chosen. Forty questions need to be attempted out of 50. Language skills to be tested through reading comprehension (based on different types of passages – factual, literary and narrative. Forty-five minutes for completing the section

Section IB: Language

There will be 19 language options. Any one of these other than the one opted in Section IA may be chosen

Section II- Domain

There will be 27 domain-specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose a maximum of six domains as desired. Forty questions are to be attempted out of 50. Input text can be used for multiple-choice questions (MCQ-based questions). These questions will be based on the NCERT Class XII syllabus. Forty-five minutes for each domain

Section III General Test

Applicable for universities where a general test is being used for admission. Sixty questions to be attempted out of 75. Input text can be used for MCQ-based questions. General knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple applications that is taught till Grade 8), and logical and analytical reasoning. Sixty minutes will be given to complete this section

Choice of languages and subjects

Generally, the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted for in his Class XII Board examination. However, if any university permits any flexibility in this regard, the same can be exercised under CUET also. Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility requirements of various central universities in this regard. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 domain-specific subjects being offered, the candidate may choose the subject closest to his/her choice. For example, for biochemistry, a candidate may choose biology