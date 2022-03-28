STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly: Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in House

MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar were told to leave after they stood on the benches even as the Speaker requested them to sit down.

Published: 28th March 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday suspended three BJP MLAs for the day amid vociferous protest by the AAP over "derogatory" remarks made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar were told to leave after they stood on the benches even as the Speaker requested them to sit down.

Following this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 15 minutes, the second time since the House first met in the morning.

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled in the morning, AAP MLAs entered the well of the House shouting slogans over the BJP leader's remarks against Kejriwal.

AAP MLA Mohinder Goel demanded an apology from Gupta and a censure motion against him.

"A censure motion needs to be brought in the House against the Delhi BJP president for his derogatory remark against the chief minister. The Leader of Opposition should tender an apology," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Ram Niwas Goel BJP MLA Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp