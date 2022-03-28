Prosecution rapped over blast probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of being a member of alleged terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International, in a case related to 2005 Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema bomb blasts, saying police miserably failed to prove the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender said that though the prosecution ascribed meaning to general words like ‘plot’, ‘khet’, ‘fasal’ etc, in his telephonic conversation, ‘the possibility of any enthusiastic police officer misinterpreting plain and simple words on account of suspicion and overzealous approach cannot be ruled out’.

“I am of the considered opinion that shadow of doubt appears upon the prosecution version and the evidence available on record is not of sterling quality to hold accused Trilochan Singh liable for the commission of offence punishable under section 18 (conspiracy for terrorist acts) and 20 (membership of terrorist organisation) of UAPA and under section of Arms Act,” the judge said.

Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Singh, a driver, in 2007 as a part of its investigation into the 2005 Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema bomb blasts and had claimed that the accused was trying to revive militancy in Punjab.