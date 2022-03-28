STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Prosecution rapped over blast probe

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of being a member of alleged terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International, in a case related to 2005 Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema bomb blasts.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of being a member of alleged terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International, in a case related to 2005 Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema bomb blasts, saying police miserably failed to prove the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender said that though the prosecution ascribed meaning to general words like ‘plot’, ‘khet’, ‘fasal’ etc, in his telephonic conversation, ‘the possibility of any enthusiastic police officer misinterpreting plain and simple words on account of suspicion and overzealous approach cannot be ruled out’.

“I am of the considered opinion that shadow of doubt appears upon the prosecution version and the evidence available on record is not of sterling quality to hold accused Trilochan Singh liable for the commission of offence punishable under section 18 (conspiracy for terrorist acts) and 20 (membership of terrorist organisation) of UAPA and under section of Arms Act,” the judge said.

Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Singh, a driver, in 2007 as a part of its investigation into the 2005 Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema bomb blasts and had claimed that the accused was trying to revive militancy in Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2005 Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema bomb blasts Babbar Khalsa International
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp