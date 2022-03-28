STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two more held in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Delhi's Dwarka

Published: 28th March 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Dwarka here, police said on Sunday.

The two accused have been identified as Ashish alias Ashu (24), a resident of Najafgarh, and Sumit alias Dilbagh (19), a resident of Dwarka's Sector 16-A, police said.

Dwarka North police station received information on Saturday that a person had been shot at Kakrola village.

ALSO READ | 19-year-old shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka after fight breaks out among school students

Investigation revealed that a scuffle had broken out between Class 10 students of a school over a petty issue.

The students also called their friends to settle scores following which outsiders also joined the fight, police said.

The police said main accused, Sahil (19), was punched near his eye, following which he shot at Khurshid, a resident of sector 16-A in Dwarka, police said. Khurshid succumbed to his injuries later, police said.

Sahil, a resident of Nangli Dairy area, was arrested on Saturday, police said, adding that all the three accused are unemployed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muder Delhi Dwarka
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp