BJP cares for Kashmir Files, AAP with Kashmiri Pandits: Manish Sisodia

Published: 29th March 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks at the secretariat (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia continued the AAP government’s tirade against the BJP for ‘trivialising’ the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. In his address made in the Vidhan Sabha session on Monday, the Deputy CM lashed out saying that the BJP cares about ‘The Kashmir Files’ while AAP cares about the Kashmiri Pandits.

“BJP is making crores out of the agony of Kashmiri Pandits but hasn’t done anything to rehabilitate them. The Kejriwal Government gave permanent jobs to 233 Kashmiri Pandit teachers. Kashmiri Pandits struggled for survival in Delhi for 25 years; BJP leaders didn’t even meet them. BJP has been in power in Centre and Kashmir for 8 years, why have they not helped Kashmiri Pandits?” asked the AAP leader.

“The simple fact of the matter is that while the opposition is enamoured by a mere film, we are concerned about the actual Kashmiris. Now that we have raised the topic of Kashmiri lives, they are hiding face and choosing to run away because they have no answers to the real questions being raised — The incidents which occurred during Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Jagan Mohan’s time are a matter of distant past. But in the past eight years the BJP has been in power both in Kashmir and at the Centre,” said Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister said, “A total of 233 Kashmiri migrant teachers were struggling to get regularised for years in Delhi. They were contractually employed. They were forced out overnight; they didn’t have time to collect certificates. These Kashmiri teachers were threatened of being fired if they didn’t produce certificates. It was chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who decided to support them and regularise their employment.”

