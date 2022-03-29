Celebrations mark 28th foundation day of Dilli Haat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government celebrated the 28th Foundation Day of the iconic Dilli Haat at INA on Monday. Dilli Haat has been a home to thousands of handicraft artisans and a one stop destination for buyers of authentic handicrafts.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the bazaar in the heart of the city displays the richness of Indian culture and gives an opportunity to artists from several states to connect with the consumers directly.

Sisodia said that over the years, the market has ensured to encourage the deserving artists from all over the country to showcase their unique culture, in order to sustain and preserve the rich heritage of India. The market is a prominent place for tourists who come to visit the national capital. It provides the atmosphere of a traditional village market where people can enjoy craft, cuisine and culture of various states at one place.

He added, “Covid-19 has badly affected the economy and the livelihood of artisans. But our government is taking proactive steps to bring the economy back on track by creating new employment opportunities. In this direction, the tourism sector will play a major role in generating employment in Delhi.”

He asked the visitors to come up with the suggestions to make this marketplace more beautiful and shopper-friendly as well. Notably spread over 6 acre land, Dilli Haat is a major attraction for tourists from India and abroad, said Sisodia.