STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Celebrations mark 28th foundation day of Dilli Haat

Dilli Haat has been a home to thousands of handicraft artisans and a one stop destination for buyers of authentic handicrafts.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia present at the foundation ceremnony of the market on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government celebrated the 28th Foundation Day of the iconic Dilli Haat at INA on Monday. Dilli Haat has been a home to thousands of handicraft artisans and a one stop destination for buyers of authentic handicrafts.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the bazaar in the heart of the city displays the richness of Indian culture and gives an opportunity to artists from several states to connect with the consumers directly. 

Sisodia said that over the years, the market has ensured to encourage the deserving artists from all over the country to showcase their unique culture, in order to sustain and preserve the rich heritage of India. The market is a prominent place for tourists who come to visit the national capital. It provides the atmosphere of a traditional village market where people can enjoy craft, cuisine and culture of various states at one place.

He added, “Covid-19 has badly affected the economy and the livelihood of artisans. But our government is taking proactive steps to bring the economy back on track by creating new employment opportunities. In this direction, the tourism sector will play a major role in generating employment in Delhi.”

He asked the visitors to come up with the suggestions to make this marketplace more beautiful and shopper-friendly as well. Notably spread over 6 acre land, Dilli Haat is a major attraction for tourists from India and abroad, said Sisodia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilli Haat authentic handicrafts
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp