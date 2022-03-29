Delhi HC pulls up Twitter for no curbs on content against Hindu deities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked social media platform Twitter on why it has not taken action and suspended accounts which post ‘blasphemous’ and objectionable content about Hindu gods and goddesses, when even the account of United States President Donald Trump was suspended.

The court directed Twitter to file responses explaining its policy regarding permanently blocking an account on its platform. “It is ultimately boiling down to this; if you feel sensitive you will block and you do not feel sensitive about the other ethnicities or people of other regions. If the same kind of thing was done against other religions you would have been more serious,” said a division Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

The court said that it appeared as if the micro-blogging platform resorted to harsh steps selectively. “We dare say that if these kinds of things were done in relation to another religion, you would be much more careful, more sensitive,” said the bench.

The matter will be heard next on September 6. Directions were also given to the Central government to file a counter-affidavit and place on record the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with Twitter relating to blocking access to an account or information.

The direction came after a PIL was filed by advocate Aditya Deshwal who argued that several objectionable posts were being made through a Twitter handle named Atheist Republic and despite complaints Twitter has neither suspended the account nor taken down the offending content.

Appearing for Twitter, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra informed that pursuant to the Court’s previous orders, the objectionable material has been taken down and police in some states have also filed FIRs.

‘Differential treatment’

“If the same kind of thing was done against other religions you would have been more serious, said the SC division Bench, accusing the platform of taking action only if it felt sensitive about a certain post

2 Delhi HC judges take oath of office

New Delhi: Two new Delhi High Court judges on Monday took oath of office, taking the total strength of the court to 35. Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justices Poonam A Bamba and Swarana Kanta Sharma, who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court earlier this month. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the court of Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges. The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 1, had approved the proposal for elevation of Justices Bamba and Sharma, who were serving as judicial officers.