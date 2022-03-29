STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ghazipur landfill fire: Government orders probe, demands answers from MCD

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday demanded accountability and enquiry for the fire incident that broke out at Ghazipur landfill.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday demanded accountability and enquiry for the fire incident that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill. On this matter, Delhi State Convenor and Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that immediate DPCC enquiry has been ordered, and that the government will take steps possible based on the report. 

AAP senior leader and MLA Atishi said, “The three huge landfills in the city have been the only gifts to the people of Delhi by the BJP in its 15 years of rule in the municipal corporation. At the current rate of trommeling by the corporation, complete disposal of the Ghazipur landfill is estimated to take another 200 years.”

“The corporation is now under Centre’s control, so PM Modi and Amit Shah must tell the public how they plan to clear Delhi’s garbage mountains. BJP-ruled corporation’s waste management system is so abysmal that everyday 2,000 tonnes of garbage ends up in these landfills. According to TERI’s report, Delhi’s environment has suffered a loss of 450 crores as a result of air and water pollution due to the three landfills,” said Atishi. 

She said that the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation knows that Ghazipur landfill can catch fire at any moment and that it is a source of a major health hazard. Atishi said, “The TERI report has clearly stated that all three of these landfills are collectively polluting the environment and have cost the people of Delhi some Rs 450 crore.”

