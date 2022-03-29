Tech corner

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the gadgets that make for a perfect addition to your shopping list

Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Convexe

Featuring two separate balances and 374 parts along with 50 jewels, Greubel Forsey’s ‘Convexe’ is ultra-fine finished, sporting a 72-hour power reserve and 100m water resistance. The convex Titanium case displays the caliber’s gears, wheels, and bridges. Limited to sixty-six editions overall.

greubelforsey.com

SURI

This electric toothbrush is sustainable and delivers an effective clean. Humans dispose of over four billion toothbrushes a year, and a sustainable solution will help reduce these numbers. Suri provides 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute and comes in a slim and durable aluminium body. The heads are made of plant-based material recycled by the company. Available for pre-order now. trysuri.com