Toyota Glanza: Affordable elegance

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

The Toyota Glanza makes its debut close on the heels of the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is essentially the same car. Having said that, unlike the first time around where we got to only see the badge change on the grille and back, Toyota has taken the effort to completely redesign the front fascia so that the Glanza does have its own identity when compared to the new Baleno.

Under the skin, the Glanza remains the same as the Baleno and is powered by the new K-Series 1.2 litre engine that delivers 89PS of power. It can be bought either as a manual or with the AMT unit that the Baleno also gets.

The key features on the Glanza include the heads-up-display, a new upgraded touchscreen infotainment system to address your connectivity needs, a 360-degree camera to allow for easier parking in tight spots, and the Toyota i-Connect app.

For passenger comfort, Toyota offers the Glanza with steering mounted controls, cruise control, rear AC vents, USB charging ports, neat footwell, and courtesy lamps. Keeping in mind the growing need for safety, the Glanza comes with a strong TECT body that uses high-strength steel in the construction, up to six airbags, ABS with electronic braking, VSC, Hill Hold Control, and ISOFIX seats for children.

Introductory prices for the Glanza start at Rs 6.50 lakh