Bill for Delhi's civic bodies unification passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, purposing the unification of three MCD bodies into one, generated much political heat in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday before it was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

But amid the din, the Bill was passed by a voice vote rejecting various amendments moved by the opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Bill is aimed at unifying the three municipal corporations of Delhi. The Bill was moved after getting nod of the Union cabinet last week for the unification of three corporations in the national capital.

Opposing the Bill, NCP leader Supriya Sule questioned the imperative of bill accusing the government of neglecting larger issues. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also opposed the bill. Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena, besides other opposition members, also stood at variance with the move.

But speaking before moving the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Delhi government of giving a "step-motherly" treatment to municipal corporations in Delhi. "As a result of which, the corporations are struggling with inadequate resources for carrying out their responsibilities and serving the people," Shah said while purposing the reunification of three corporations into one.

He urged the members of House for consideration and passage to the bill.Shah said that the trifurcation of the MCD was earlier carried out without proper considerations and consultation totally for political purposes and reasons that have now led to an imbalance between the income and liabilities of the civic bodies.