STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bill for Delhi's civic bodies unification passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests

The opposition leaders questioned the timing of the Bill, saying it came just before the announcement of the elections to the Delhi municipal corporations, in which the BJP fears losing to the AAP.

Published: 30th March 2022 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, purposing the unification of three MCD bodies into one, generated much political heat in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday before it was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

But amid the din, the Bill was passed by a voice vote rejecting various amendments moved by the opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Bill is aimed at unifying the three municipal corporations of Delhi. The Bill was moved after getting nod of the Union cabinet last week for the unification of three corporations in the national capital.

Opposing the Bill, NCP leader Supriya Sule questioned the imperative of bill accusing the government of neglecting larger issues. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also opposed the bill. Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena, besides other opposition members, also stood at variance with the move.

But speaking before moving the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Delhi government  of giving a "step-motherly" treatment to municipal corporations in Delhi. "As a result of which, the corporations are struggling with inadequate resources for carrying out their responsibilities and serving the people," Shah said while purposing the reunification of three corporations into one.

He urged the members of House for consideration and passage to the bill.Shah said that the trifurcation of the MCD was earlier carried out without proper considerations and consultation totally for political purposes and reasons that have now led to an imbalance between the income and liabilities of the civic bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Delhi Municipal Corporation MCD polls AAP Congress
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp