Blaze at Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard doused after 50 hours, no casualty

An official of the fire department said that no casualty has been reported and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out at Ghazipur Landfill, in New Delhi

Fire broke out at Ghazipur Landfill, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fire at east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard was put out on Wednesday evening, over 50 hours after it broke out, officials said. The fire broke out at the dumping yard on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

The fire was doused around 5 pm. Firefighting operations went on for more than 50 hours, the officials said. Cooling operations have been completed. No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire department official said.

According to fire officials, they had received a call about the fire at Ghazipur's Khatta around 2:30 pm on Monday. The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons in connection with the incident.

