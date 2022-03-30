Blaze at Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard doused after 50 hours, no casualty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fire at east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard was put out on Wednesday evening, over 50 hours after it broke out, officials said. The fire broke out at the dumping yard on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

The fire was doused around 5 pm. Firefighting operations went on for more than 50 hours, the officials said. Cooling operations have been completed. No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire department official said.

According to fire officials, they had received a call about the fire at Ghazipur's Khatta around 2:30 pm on Monday. The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons in connection with the incident.