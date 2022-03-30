STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blaze at Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard rages, two fire tenders involved in dousing flames

An official of the fire department said that no casualty has been reported and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representation only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two fire tenders are involved in dousing the fire that has been raging in several pockets of East Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard for close to 48 hours, an official said on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported, the official of the fire department said.

"Efforts are on to douse the flames. It might take a little longer to complete the cooling operations," he said. The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the fire incident.

"An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people," DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said on Tuesday.

A total of four such incidents of fire at landfill sites -- two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad -- took place till Sunday this year. Last year, during the same period, 16 fire incidents -- 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur -- took place.

In 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported while 37 were reported in 2019, data from the fire department stated.

