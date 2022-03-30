CUET: Jamia seeks share of application fee

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Considering the forthcoming major financial loss to the varsity once the National Testing Agency (NTA) starts conducting the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate courses and the fact that the money for the application forms will go to the University Grants Commission (UGC’s) pockets, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University wrote to the UGC and NTA asking to remit the share of the income from the application fee in proportion to the students applying in Jamia.

The varsity took the step after taking decision to hold the CUET only for eight undergraduate courses out of 60 courses available at the varsity. A source said that they decided to choose only eight subjects as they first wanted to know how the exams will be conducted and did not want to disturb the entire admission policy.“We decided on eight courses on a trial basis. Maybe next year, we will implement it for all courses. We have conveyed this to UGC and it has got approval too,” said a source.

The JMI University in its letter has put forward two demands in regard to the CUET. Firstly, the university officials asked the UGC to provide a merit list for the eight subjects for which Jamia will hold the CUET. Secondly they asked the UGC to remit the share of the income from the application fee in proportion to the students applying in Jamia.

A senior official said, “The UGC had written to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) stating that they will retain 10% of the income from application fee over expenditure for maintaining administrative cost and rest will be shared with the university in proportion to the students who applied for the courses. In view of UGC’s response to AMU, we also asked them to remit us our share from the application fees.”

“Jamia receives over 1.5 lakh applications every year and considering the fact that each application form costs about Rs 500, the university manages to earn around Rs 8 crore. This money acts as one of the sources of income for the varsity. Sometimes we pay the teachers’ salaries out of this money. Now when the NTA will take the responsibility of conducting these exams, we will have to bear the financial loss,” said a source.

Wait and-watch policy on exam

