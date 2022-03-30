STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi  Assembly goes paperless; MLAs to get tablets

The Assembly has taken up an automation project which will allow MLAs to work digitally. From submitting questions to tabling bills in the assembly, all work will be done online.

Delhi Assembly. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  All 70 MLAs of Delhi will now be provided with the tablets on which they will receive all the necessary information regarding assembly proceedings online, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday during the Assembly session.

The Assembly has taken up an automation project which will allow MLAs to work digitally. From submitting questions to tabling bills in the assembly, all work will be done online. Announcing the project, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, “Delhi Legislative Assembly will be completely paperless now. All documents and bills will be tabled in E-paper format. Lakhs of pages used during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly will now be presented as soft copy.”

To begin with the process of going paperless, members were asked to carry their tablets provided by the finance department during the current budget session. Manish Sisodia said, “This will be a step towards making the Legislative Assembly smart and efficient. This web-based solution will not only help us speed up the official processes in the assembly but will also save the tonnes of papers being used here in every proceeding.”

He said, “Under the automation project, the Legislative Assembly has been provided with good Wi-Fi connectivity which will enable the members of the assembly to attend the proceedings uninterrupted. This step of the Kejriwal government will prove as a milestone in the direction of environment-friendly governance. Provisions will be made for members to attend the sessions virtually in future.”

As per sources, the benefits of the plan will be: digital submission and tracking of questions; information on bills will be available online; online monitoring of work at assembly; tracking the attendance of members at assembly; and virtual legislative assembly software will be used in case of emergency. 

Better facilities by way of automation 
As per sources, the benefits of the plan will be: digital submission and tracking of questions; information on bills will be available online; online monitoring of work at assembly; tracking the attendance of members at assembly, etc 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
