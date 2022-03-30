STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heat wave prevails, mercury crosses 40 Degree Celsius mark

The condition is likely to be the same over the next two days and again appear on April 3-4.

Visitors carry umbrella on a hot day  at Red Fort on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of the national capital on Tuesday, with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the second consecutive day and thus prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare ‘severe heat wave conditions’ in the city. 

The condition is likely to be the same over the next two days and again appear on April 3-4. The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning about the heat wave conditions asking people to avoid long exposure to heat, in particular for infants, elderly and those with chronic diseases. It advised people to cover their heads when going out, carry an umbrella and wear light-coloured, loose cotton clothes to avoid discomfort.  

While at Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was 39.2 degrees Celsius, which is seven notches above normal for this time of the year, at most other weather stations, the mercury settled or crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

 Narela was again the hottest spot of the city for the second consecutive day recording a maximum of 41.7 degrees C, however, a few notches less than Monday’s when it settled at 42 degrees C.  Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday with the mercury soaring up to touch 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this year at most locations. 

“Severe heat waves are prevailing over Delhi at many places as well as in parts of Gurugram and Faridabad. This is mainly because Delhi-NCR has been under prolonged dry spell since February 25 and is likely to continue at least for next 7 days,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

The IMD has forecast heat wave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of the city over next two days after which there is a forecast of strong surface winds on April 1-2 and heat wave conditions are likely to return thereafter on April 3-4.

Jenamani said that heat waves occur mostly over an interior plain area when dry and warmer air is transported in a region with clear skies. “Heatwaves generally develop over Northwest India and spread gradually eastwards and southwards but not westwards (since the prevailing winds during the season are westerly to north-westerly),” he said. 

IMD’s advisory to help Delhiites fight heat 
The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning about the heat wave conditions asking people to avoid long exposure to heat, cover their heads while going out, carry an umbrella and wear light clothes.

