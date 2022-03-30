Kerjriwal an urban naxal, trying to whitewash Hindu genocide in Kashmir: Tejasvi Surya

Rajesh kumar Thakur and Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After leading a protest demonstration against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Tejasvi Surya, national president of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP form Bengaluru (South), slammed Kejriwal for his alleged remarks on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

At a media interface on Wednesday, Tejasvi Surya accused Kejriwal of nurturing “anti-national” and “anti-Hindu” sentiments. "He is a habitual liar and the only politician who has the record of taking the highest number of U-turns in politics," Surya said, demanding 'unconditional apology' from Kejriwal over his statement.

Later, speaking to the media, Surya alleged, "Kejriwal has shown that he is against the Hindus", and added that Kejariwal is a blatant liar. Earlier, he questioned the surgical strikes and insulted the armed forces.

"The AAP has time and again insulted the sentiments of Hindus. Kejriwal will pay a price for this depravity," Surya said, adding that protests against him would escalate further, if he fails to tenders an unconditional apology.

Delhi BJP leaders, while retaliating at the AAP for calling the protest an "attack", alleged that the vandalised spots were dressed up soon after, which should have ideally been left untouched for the police to gather evidence.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the workers were just protesting against Kejriwal's stance on the 'The Kashmir Files' issue, if they were the ones to vandalise the house, how come the gate was painted again and CCTVs were fixed right away.

The truth, Kapoor said, is that since Kejriwal termed the movie 'The Kashmir Files' a "bundle of lies" for which he has been facing backlash from the Hindu community. "The AAP knows that it cannot continue its political journey bearing an 'anti-Hindu' tag. So, the AAP is trying to change the political discourse claiming that the CM is facing threats," said Kapoor.