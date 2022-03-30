STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kerjriwal an urban naxal, trying to whitewash Hindu genocide in Kashmir: Tejasvi Surya

Addressing a press conference at the BJP head office here, Surya demanded an apology from Kejriwal and said that the AAP leader has insulted Hindus with his remarks about the movie.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo| ANI)

By Rajesh kumar Thakur and Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After leading a protest demonstration against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Tejasvi Surya, national president of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP form Bengaluru (South), slammed Kejriwal for his alleged remarks on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

At a media interface on Wednesday, Tejasvi Surya accused Kejriwal of nurturing “anti-national” and “anti-Hindu” sentiments. "He is a habitual liar and the only politician who has the record of taking the highest number of U-turns in politics," Surya said, demanding 'unconditional apology' from Kejriwal over his statement. 

Later, speaking to the media, Surya alleged, "Kejriwal has shown that he is against the Hindus", and added that Kejariwal is a blatant liar. Earlier, he questioned the surgical strikes and insulted the armed forces.

"The AAP has time and again insulted the sentiments of Hindus. Kejriwal will pay a price for this depravity," Surya said, adding that protests against him would escalate further, if he fails to tenders an unconditional apology.

Delhi BJP leaders, while retaliating at the AAP for calling the protest an "attack", alleged that the vandalised spots were dressed up soon after, which should have ideally been left untouched for the police to gather evidence. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the workers were just protesting against Kejriwal's stance on the 'The Kashmir Files' issue, if they were the ones to vandalise the house, how come the gate was painted again and CCTVs were fixed right away.

The truth, Kapoor said, is that since Kejriwal termed the movie 'The Kashmir Files' a "bundle of lies" for which he has been facing backlash from the Hindu community. "The AAP knows that it cannot continue its political journey bearing an 'anti-Hindu' tag. So, the AAP is trying to change the political discourse claiming that the CM is facing threats," said Kapoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal kashmir The Kashmir Files Tejasvi Surya BJP BJP Yuva Morcha
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp