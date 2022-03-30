STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Legal services clinic floated for women 

NCW is also planning to set up similar legal services clinics in other State Commissions for Women. The legal aid clinic will operate out of the Commission’s office in New Delhi.

Published: 30th March 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

court, gavel, legal, judgment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move to make legal aid more accessible for women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has launched a legal aid clinic which will act as a single-window facility for resolving grievances of women by offering them free legal assistance.

NCW is also planning to set up similar legal services clinics in other State Commissions for Women. The legal aid clinic will operate out of the Commission’s office in New Delhi. Any woman will be able to walk-in to the facility for accessing free legal advice and counselling where legal services advocates in the panel of DSLSA will help women.

The launch ceremony of the legal services clinic was held today at the Commission’s office in Delhi. Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Sushant Changotra, Additional Secretary, DSLSA; Namita Aggarwal, Special Secretary, DSLSA and Kanwal Jeet Arora, Member Secretary, DSLSA were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the legal aid centre aims to provide free advice and legal services to women. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi State Legal Services Authority Legal aid for women free legal assistance
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp