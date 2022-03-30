Legal services clinic floated for women 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to make legal aid more accessible for women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has launched a legal aid clinic which will act as a single-window facility for resolving grievances of women by offering them free legal assistance.

NCW is also planning to set up similar legal services clinics in other State Commissions for Women. The legal aid clinic will operate out of the Commission’s office in New Delhi. Any woman will be able to walk-in to the facility for accessing free legal advice and counselling where legal services advocates in the panel of DSLSA will help women.

The launch ceremony of the legal services clinic was held today at the Commission’s office in Delhi. Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Sushant Changotra, Additional Secretary, DSLSA; Namita Aggarwal, Special Secretary, DSLSA and Kanwal Jeet Arora, Member Secretary, DSLSA were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the legal aid centre aims to provide free advice and legal services to women.